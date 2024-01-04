Government’s budget blunder: MFP MP slams 3.5 trillion baht bill

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a fiery critique that rocked the House of Representatives, Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Sirikanya Tansakun aimed at the government‘s 3.48-trillion-baht budget for 2024, labelling it a masterpiece of unprofessional blunders.

On the opening day of the budget bill’s inaugural reading, Sirikanya, the deputy leader of MFP, unleashed scathing criticism, claiming that the government had failed to craft a contingency plan for the potential rejection of its flagship digital wallet programme. According to her, the budget bill shockingly made no mention of this critical scheme.

Sirikanya asserted that the government was hanging its economic hopes solely on the success of a loan bill to finance the ambitious 10,000 baht digital handout programme. She warned that if Parliament rejected the bill, Pheu Thai’s commitment to stimulating the economy would be nothing more than a mirage. The MP urged reconsideration.

“It’s time for people to reconsider their views about Pheu Thai’s ability to lead the nation.”

The political storm continued as Sirikanya unveiled the government’s plan to seek a staggering 500 billion baht through a bill for its digital wallet scheme. Shockingly, she revealed that a mere 15 billion baht was earmarked to enhance Thailand’s manufacturing competitiveness, a far cry from the promised 100 billion baht fund.

The former researcher highlighted what she deemed as unreasonable allocations within the budget, singling out the eye-watering 7.7 billion baht set aside for road construction. She questioned the logic behind such a hefty allocation, particularly when the country faces economic turmoil, reported The Nation.

Follow us on :













Sirikanya went on to expose the Defence Ministry’s budget increase of 2%, contradicting the government’s claims of an economic crisis. Drawing comparisons from past crises, she revealed that during the Asian financial crisis in 1997, the Defence Ministry’s budget was slashed by 21%, by 10% during the sub-prime mortgage crisis, and by 5% during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the current bill, a staggering 198 billion baht has been allocated to the Defence Ministry, leaving Sirikanya deeply concerned. She pointed to potential revenue losses of up to 90 billion baht due to various Pheu Thai policies, including the tax decree policy.