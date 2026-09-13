Government warns motorists over fake traffic fine SMS

The Thai government has warned motorists about fake SMS messages claiming they have unpaid traffic fines, with scammers using links to imitate police websites to steal information.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesaengchan said today, September 13, that the Royal Thai Police had identified fraudulent messages designed to look like official reminders about unpaid e-Tickets.

The messages are typically sent from unfamiliar phone numbers and may say: “RTP: You have an outstanding e-Ticket payment. Please pay at…” followed by a shortened link.

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Anyone who clicks the link may be taken to a fake website designed to resemble the official traffic ticket system.

The site can display convincing details such as a ticket number, vehicle registration, alleged offence and fine amount before asking users to enter personal information, credit or debit card details, and make a payment.

Ploytalay stressed that the Royal Thai Police does not have a policy of demanding traffic fine payments through SMS messages containing links or QR codes.

People who receive such messages were urged not to click any links, scan QR codes or enter personal or bank card information.

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The government also warned people to be especially cautious of messages that pressure them to pay immediately or claim they could face legal consequences if they do not act.

Instead, motorists should check any unpaid traffic tickets through official channels.

Traffic fines can be checked and paid through the Thang Rath application by selecting “All Services”, followed by “Vehicles” and “Check Traffic Tickets”.

Motorists can also use the Police Care application or the Royal Thai Police’s PTM traffic ticket system at ptm.police.go.th/eTicket.

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Anyone who encounters a suspected traffic fine scam or needs assistance can contact the Royal Thai Police hotlines on 191 or 1599, which operate around the clock.

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