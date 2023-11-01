Government lottery draw offers 6 million baht first prize

Photo: Freepik

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) livestreamed the lottery draw today allowing participants to check their tickets and potential winnings live. The draw included first prizes, last two digits, last three digits, and other categories, all reported swiftly on Sanook Lotto.

The live lottery draw for the government lottery took place today, November 1, with participants eagerly awaiting the first prize draw around 2.30pm.

Previous lottery results can also be reviewed for reference.

The live draw for the government lottery today presented a range of prizes per set, as follows:

The government lottery’s first prize is 6 million baht. Prizes for the first three digits include two prizes, each amounting to 4,000 baht.

Prizes for the last three digits also include two prizes, each amounting to 4,000 baht. Prizes for the last two digits amount to 2,000 baht per prize.

The second prize includes five prizes, each amounting to 200,000 baht. The third prize includes ten prizes, each amounting to 80,000 baht. The fourth prize includes 50 prizes, each amounting to 40,000 baht. The fifth prize includes 100 prizes, each amounting to 20,000 baht.

There are certain conditions to claim the government lottery prizes. Winners have the right to claim their prizes within two years from the lottery draw date. If this period is exceeded, the prize will be treated as government revenue. Recipients of the prize money must also pay stamp duty at a rate of 1 baht per 200 baht or a fraction thereof.

Additional results from other lottery draws can also be checked for reference. Check the government lottery draw today and the results of the government lottery, reported Sanook.

