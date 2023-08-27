Good Samaritans rescue distressed intern student from suicide attempt in Nonthaburi

Photo courtesy of Sanook

An intern student, distressed to the point of attempting suicide by running into traffic and self-harming with a knife, was rescued by good Samaritans. The alarming mental state of the young woman, identified only as Da, a 21 year old student undergoing an internship, was reported around 11pm yesterday near Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road, opposite Praya Banlue Gate, in Nonthaburi province.

At the suicide attempt scene, locals were seen consoling the visibly distressed Da, who was sitting by the roadside, silent and withdrawn, with a phone in her hand. The rescue team from Po Tek Tung Foundation spent around 30 minutes comforting her before a colleague arrived to escort her back to her accommodation.

An eyewitness, named Nu, narrated that he was on his way to meet a friend when he came across the young woman lying unconscious on the ground with a knife, and a nearby rider was trying to assist. Upon inquiry, the rider informed Nu that the woman had tried to slit her throat, prompting him to intervene. Nu didn’t engage in conversation with the woman as she didn’t respond to his questions and appeared to be in a state of shock, possibly suffering from depression, reported Sanook.

Suchada Suklueng, an officer from the Po Tek Tung Foundation, stated that they received a call about a young woman, aged roughly 21 years, attempting to run into traffic and exhibiting signs of depression and stress. She was unresponsive to most questions, leading the team to contact her mother and inform her of Da’s need for medication and her depressive symptoms. It is suspected that she was facing personal stressors. Some inquiries were answered, but most were not. Suchada expressed that she rarely encounters such suicide attempt incidents and wished to remind the young woman to prioritise self-love and family love, as her mother is deeply concerned.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

