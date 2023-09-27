Lost and found, but not forgiven: Thai woman’s kind gesture met with mobile phone mayhem (video)

Picture courtesy of 492959kj TikTok.

In a viral video viewed over 3.2 million times, a Thai woman’s attempt to return a lost mobile phone resulted in a torrent of verbal abuse from the caller on the other end of the line.

The incident, posted by a TikTok user identified as 492959kj, sparked a wave of online commentary, with many netizens criticising the caller’s behaviour and praising the woman’s patience.

The video captioned Well-intentioned but ignored, shows the woman attempting to explain that she had found the mobile phone and was trying to return it. However, the caller, apparently believing that the woman had stolen the phone, launched into a tirade of insults.

Despite the woman’s repeated attempts to explain the situation, the caller continued to berate her, leading her to exclaim, “Listen to me first! Listen to me first!”

As the verbal assault continued, the woman tried to clarify that she had found the phone near a rubbish bin and was trying to locate the owner.

“I thought the owner was calling to retrieve his phone. His phone is behind the rubbish, he can come and get it from the back of the studio. That’s what I was going to tell him. I thought it was the owner calling. Do you understand?”

The video ends with the woman hanging up, while netizens reacted with both shock and admiration to her handling of the situation.

Many criticised the caller’s aggressive behaviour, while others applauded the woman for her calm response and good intentions. Some questioned whether the phone’s owner would dare to retrieve it, given the confrontation, while others expressed a desire to see the face behind the voice, reported KhaoSod.

The woman later revealed that the phone had been successfully returned to its owner by a friend. However, the incident has sparked an ongoing online discussion about the challenges of doing good deeds.

“It’s hard to be a good person.”

“Good thing she recorded it.”

“I would have just left it where I found it.”

“They don’t listen to each other.”

