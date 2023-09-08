Golden gun drama: Russian tourist’s Phuket fright

Photo via KhaoSod and Facebook/ ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

A Russian woman filed a complaint to the police after a Thai man threatened her with his golden gun while hanging out at a hotel in Phuket.

The Patong Police Station officers dashed to the scene and arrested the gun toting Thai man, 37 year old Kittiphum Mamark, at the hotel and seized his 9mm Beretta golden handgun and 14 bullets. The arrest was made following a complaint filed by the Russian woman.

The Russian woman told police that she met Kittiphum at an entertainment venue in Soi Bangla. The man extended an invitation for her to join him for a drink at the hotel. During the time at the hotel, the woman said Kittiphum brandished his gun without any warning and placed it on the table.

The woman added that Kittiphum was very drunk and also threatened her. The Khao Phuket platform reported that the man used the gun to threaten the woman to stay with him in his room. He allegedly told the Russian woman he would shoot her if she left him. The victim said she was frightened and fled from the hotel and sought help from the police.

Kittiphum was taken to the police station for further questioning. He claimed that he did not have any harmful thoughts against the woman. He just wanted to show off his golden gun believing it might impress her.

Kittiphum faces a charge of carrying a gun in a public place without permission. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Three weeks ago, a Russian woman suffered in a tragic incident in Chon Buri. The woman was seen being thrown off a condominium balcony on the seventh floor by her Russian boyfriend.

The Russian man was intoxicated. He was seen standing on the balcony with a glass of alcohol in his hand. The man even flicked a V sign towards the police and reporters who captured his picture. The man denied his criminal action but the incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

