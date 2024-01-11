Gold price takes a dip in Thailand, down 50 baht from previous close

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) today revealed a further drop in today’s gold price when compared to the final price of yesterday. Today, a baht of gold ornament is selling for 34,150 baht, a 50 baht reduction from the closing price of yesterday.

As per the GTA website, gold bars can be sold for 33,650 baht per baht and purchased for 33,550 baht per baht. The 96.5% pure gold ornament is currently being bought for 32,942.68 baht per baht and sold for 34,150 baht per baht.

Meanwhile, the global gold spot price stands at 2,029.50 dollars per ounce.

Today’s gold price comparison is as follows: Gold bars are being bought at 33,550 baht per baht and sold at 33,650 baht per baht. Gold ornaments are being bought at 32,942.68 baht per baht and sold at 34,150 baht per baht, said a representative from the GTA.

This comes as the global gold market continues to experience fluctuations, with the gold spot price currently at 2,029.50 dollars per ounce. As the gold market remains volatile, gold investors and traders in Thailand are keeping a close watch on the global and local gold price trends, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













In related news, the GTA revealed yesterday that gold prices remain steady and those interested should hurry to make purchases. As of yesterday, January 10, the selling price for gold ornaments is 34,150 baht per baht weight, unchanged from the closing price yesterday, according to the latest information from the GTA’s website at 9.03 am.

The price for 96.5% gold bars in Thailand is currently set at 33,550 baht per baht-weight for buying and 33,650 baht for selling, as announced in the first round of today’s pricing. The 96.5% gold ornaments are being bought at 32,942.68 baht per baht-weight and are sold at 34,150 baht. As for the world gold price (Gold Spot), it stands at US$2,032.00 per ounce. To read more click gold price remains steady in Thailand