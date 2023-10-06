Climate shocker: Copernicus data unveils record-breaking temperature surge

Photo: by Nasa.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), an arm of the European Union, recently unveiled disturbing data on global temperature trends, revealing a record-breaking increase in temperatures.

This revelation comes on the heels of the hottest months ever recorded in history, which were experienced in August and July. However, September witnessed an even more alarming development, with temperatures surging to unprecedented levels.

September temperatures were 0.93 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperatures recorded for the same month between 1991 and 2020. This alarming increase signifies the most intense heatwave our planet has endured in the past 83 years.

The grim consequences of global warming have manifested in catastrophic events such as devastating floods, rampant forest fires, and relentless heatwaves, all of which have wreaked havoc on ecosystems and human communities worldwide. The question that looms large is, what has transpired in our world over the past year?

While it’s expected for July, a summer month, to be hot, the intensification of heat in September is a troubling anomaly. Rather than being a cause for celebration, this statistic serves as a stark warning of impending catastrophe for both humans and the environment. It foretells extensive damage to properties, infrastructure, and agricultural yields, with far-reaching and dire implications.

The surge in global temperatures and the prevalence of heatwaves can be attributed to several factors, including the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, widespread forest fires across various countries, and the influence of the El Niño phenomenon, which has led to warmer weather conditions compared to the past three years.

While 2023 has already etched its name as the hottest year ever recorded in human history, numerous scientists have issued a sombre prediction: 2024 may bring even higher temperatures and more extreme weather events.

Follow us on :













In response to these alarming developments, numerous sectors and concerned citizens have rallied to call for urgent and concerted global efforts to address the critical issue of climate change. The time for action is now, as the consequences of inaction could be catastrophic for our planet and all its inhabitants.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.