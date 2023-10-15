Giant turtle brings luck to actor Champ Yasothon with promise of lottery win

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Today, the extraordinary events reported by Nattawiroj Suwannaraj, known as Champ Yasothon, a 55 year old actor from Bang Fai Film, a well-known comedy production house. A female golden turtle was reported to have entered his house, seen as a sign of significant-good fortune.

This series of events links back to a previous incident when a golden turtle was spotted at his residence, house number 102, Moo 13. Following this sighting, the lottery results for October 1, revealed the top three numbers to be 202. This prompted a wave of lottery wins among neighbours, spreading an aura of luck throughout the community, reported Sanook.

The latest event involves a giant turtle, weighing between 8.8 and 8.9 kilograms, entering his house on the Buddhist holy day, the 8th day of the waning moon of the 10th month, specifically on October 7. The turtle entered the house and was found lying on its back the next morning. This unusual behaviour led them to believe that this giant turtle might bring luck, similar to the golden turtle previously found.

Champ Yasothon mentioned that if he wins the lottery again, he plans to release this giant turtle. The golden turtle that was found at the end of last month has already brought good fortune to his family. He intends to keep it until it grows larger before returning it to nature.

In August, villagers in the Prachin Buri province dashed to a local temple to seek good fortune for the lottery following the appearance of a peculiar red-mouthed turtle. Having never seen such a creature before, residents believe its unique features, mirroring the revered Buddha, imply promising future luck.

Follow us on :













In the tranquil setting of Nong Mak Monastery located in Ban Dong Khwang, Yan Ree, Kabin Buri, Prachin Buri province, hail the usual lottery hopefuls, seeking good luck from the unusual red-mouthed turtle. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.