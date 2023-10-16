Get lucky with TikTok-shared Chinese calendar numbers for upcoming lottery draw (video)

Photo: Freepik.

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the draw today, with many turning to the Chinese calendar for good luck numbers.

A TikTok user, nid8857, recently shared five numbers from the Chinese calendar, encouraging lottery fans to consider them when buying tickets. However, the final decision rests with the individual’s discretion.

The Chinese calendar numbers have been a source of interest in every lottery draw, offering a stroke of luck to many lottery players.

This time, the numbers shared by nid8857 have become the talk of the town, with lottery enthusiasts closely examining these five sets. While it’s all part of the fun, players must exercise judgment when selecting lottery numbers.

In a related initiative, Khaosod Mutual x Luckydose has assembled a collection of divine wallpapers designed according to one’s fortune and the auspicious aspects one wishes to enhance.

These wallpapers are inspired by the Goddess of Fortune, Lakshmi, revered for her ability to alleviate poverty, sorrow, and obstacles, bestowing wealth and prosperity on her devotees.

The Goddess Lakshmi is known to bestow wealth, prosperity, and abundance, making her a popular deity among business people and negotiators. Devotees can choose two auspicious items associated with Goddess Lakshmi to bring blessings in different aspects of their lives.

These items include an axe to tackle problems, a trophy for fame, a mirror for charm, a conch for fame, a trident to ward off troubles, a holy book for wisdom, a lute for successful love, and a golden bell to call for wealth and property, reported KhaoSod.

Each wallpaper is uniquely designed for you with various elements such as your full name, background colour, lucky numbers for finance and love, and the choice of auspicious items according to your needs.

Worship this Lucky Wallpaper of Baby Lakshmi for 249 baht. Instructions for worship can be found on the website https://www.luckydose.co/partner/khaosod.

