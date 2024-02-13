German tourist’s night out in Pattaya turns into nightmare

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In the dim-lit streets of Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, chaos erupted as a German national found himself entangled in a brutal altercation with Go-Go bar thugs in the early hours of yesterday, leaving him nursing injuries to his left ear.

The 46 year old German tourist, Mike Groebiinghoff, accompanied by his Thai girlfriend, innocently sought a parking spot in front of the bar. However, their night took a menacing turn when a group of unruly Go-Go bar brutes callously seized the space, sparking fury in the German tourist. Despite persistent honks from the couple, the staff remained obstinate, refusing to vacate the area.

What ensued was a heated exchange escalating swiftly into a violent confrontation, with Groebiinghoff at the receiving end of the Go-Go ruffians’ fury, aided by additional bar hoodlums. Distraught by the harrowing ordeal, Groebiinghoff wasted no time in seeking police intervention, reported Pattaya Mail.

However, the path to justice hit a snag as initial investigations revealed that crucial CCTV footage from the scene mysteriously vanished, with the bar management citing technical glitches. Undeterred, authorities advised Groebiinghoff to file a formal complaint at the Pattaya City Police Station.

