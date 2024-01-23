German president’s state visit to Thailand after 22 years sparks hope

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has embarked on a state visit to Thailand, commencing today, following an invitation extended by Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister of Thailand. This marks the first visit by a German President to Thailand in 22 years, as stated by Chai Watcharonke, the Thai Government spokesperson.

The three-day visit has its highlight set for tomorrow, where a discussion on trade, investment, climate change, and vocational education will take place between Steinmeier and Srettha. German private sector representatives are set to be present at this event. A joint press conference will follow this discussion, succeeded by a lunch meeting, according to Chai.

The Thai government harbours expectations that this visit will amplify the cooperation between the two nations. Chai revealed that the German President has planned visits to industries that Germany perceives to have significant development potential. These include gas and electronic-based car manufacturers, a hydro-floating solar hybrid power plant, and a sustainable rice cropping company, reported Bangkok Post.

Promoting knowledge and cultural exchanges, Steinmeier’s itinerary also includes tourist sites such as Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Bangkok.

“The prime minister believes Steinmeier’s visit is an important step towards strengthening ties between both countries. It could lead to Thailand including Germany as a strategic partner in the future, as well as building global trust in Thailand,” Chai stated.

Steinmeier’s visit is the first by a German President since 2002, when Johannes Rau visited during the Thaksin Shinawatra administration. This visit also marks a first for Srettha, as it’s his initial official reception of a visiting head of state since he assumed his role last year, Chai mentioned.

In related news, at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin harnessed Thailand’s secret AI weapon, addressing global leaders. The WEF of 2024 marked a pivotal moment for Thai diplomacy and economic prospects.