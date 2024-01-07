German President Steinmeier’s visit to Thailand to boost bilateral ties

Picture courtesy of AP News

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of Germany, is set to embark on a three-day visit to Thailand, starting on January 24. The visit is at the invitation of the Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin. This announcement marks the first international state leader visit since Srettha’s government came into power and the first by a German President since Johannes Rau’s visit in 2002.

During the visit, Steinmeier and Srettha plan to deliberate on bilateral cooperation and witness the signing of two new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on the rail system and sciences. Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke confirmed that these discussions, scheduled for January 25, will be attended by other cabinet ministers.

In a show of hospitality, PM Srettha will be hosting a state lunch banquet in honour of the visiting president and his wife at the Government House. Adding to the significance of the visit, Their Majesties the King and Queen have granted an audience to the German president and his wife at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace, reported Bangkok Post.

The government spokesperson highlighted the importance of the visit, stating, “The PM aims to push for more reciprocal benefits in the development of trade, investment, and energy and for bilateral cooperation to cope with changes in climate, occupations, and security.”

Steinmeier’s itinerary also includes a visit to the Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing (Thailand) factory based in Samut Prakan province. The factory is a major production hub of vehicles and electric vehicles for the German automaker. Furthermore, the president and his delegation will travel to Ubon Ratchathani province to visit the Hydro Floating Solar Hybrid Power Plant, located at Sirindhorn Dam. This power plant is hailed as one of the world’s largest floating hydro-solar hybrid stations.

The visit concludes with a tour of the Inclusive Sustainable Rice Landscape Project in the Trakan Phuetphon district. This visit is viewed as a golden opportunity to solidify political and trade relations between the two countries and establish a stronger strategic partnership.