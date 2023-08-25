German Hells Angels suspect detained in Thailand, extradition underway

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A German man suspected of being a Hells Angels member has been detained by immigration officials in Chiang Rai. The arrest of the suspect, Dennis Fischer, took place at a hotel in the northern province’s Muang district this Tuesday, as revealed by Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

Fischer was reportedly in possession of a one-year non-immigrant visa, set to expire on July 12 of the coming year. In a bid to capture the 50 year old suspect, German authorities had sought the assistance of the Royal Thai Police for Fischer’s location and subsequent extradition.

The deputy commissioner shared that Fischer is believed to be a part of the Hells Angels motorcycle group, operating out of the German port city of Kiel. The German authorities have alleged that Fischer and his female companion enticed a man to a public swimming pool, where he was then shot in the thigh.

The Thai Immigration Bureau (IB) yesterday revealed they were on the hunt for an international motorcycle gang and a major Indonesian drug gang, both of whom had fled to Thailand. The series of arrests also included the capture of a notorious human trafficking network operating in the Sa Kaeo province, reported Bangkok Post.

The German Federation requested the extradition of Fischer to face punishment under the German Penal Code for causing grievous bodily harm to another person. The German Attorney General had already issued an arrest warrant for Fischer.

Fisher’s arrest is part of a wider more significant crackdown on international crime in Thailand. Pattaya law enforcement carried out a successful operation against the notorious ‘Outlaws’ motorbike gang. The group has been identified as a major player in criminal activities, with links to the chilling murder case of German businessman Hans Peter Mack. To read more about the story click HERE.

