German expat in Thailand faces death penalty for premeditated murder

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Authorities in Thailand have officially charged a man with premeditated murder in connection to the gruesome killing of Hans Peter Walter Mack, a 62 year old German property broker residing in Chon Buri, significantly intensifying the legal implications for the prime suspect.

Yesterday, Deputy National Police Chief, Surachate Hakparn, listed German national Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, as the primary individual implicated among four individuals apprehended on suspicion of murdering Mack. The sentencing outcry for the crime has now taken a stark turn as authorities initially listed only a general murder charge, which carries life signage as punishment.

“Brinkmann has now been charged with premeditated murder, which is punishable by death,” Surachate stated with absolute clarity.

The other three accused, Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54, Nicole Frevel, 52, and Shahrukh Karim Uddin, 27, continue denying involvement in the horrific crime.

Surachate revealed the seizure of a speedboat owned by Brinkmann, indicating plans to discard Mack’s dismembered body at sea. Further showcasing damning evidence, law enforcement unveiled CCTV footage showing Brinkmann and Uddin in a fishing supply shop.

Adding to the mounting evidence, the owner of a chainsaw provided a testimony stating he’d sold the tool to two foreigners believed to have used it to dismember Mack’s body. Mack’s mobile signal was traced to Cambodia, opening another avenue of enquiry for police as to how the phone crossed national borders.

Leading the investigation at Nong Prue police in Chon Buri, Maj Wachirawit Wisutsereephan, unravelled a complex tale spun by Uddin involving coercion and threats from his co-conspirators, vehemently claiming his innocence.

Quoting Uddin, Wisutsereephan noted: “I am fearful. I didn’t do it. I didn’t kill (him).”

Uddin’s account argues that Grundgreif asked him to open a pool villa for a celebratory party for a VIP guest on July 4. As per the account, on the said day Uddin, Brinkmann, Grundgreif, and the eventual victim arrived, leaving Uddin waiting outside while the others entered.

Follow us on :













After three painstaking hours of waiting outside, curiosity guiding his actions, Uddin proceeded to enter the villa. According to Uddin, the sight that greeted him was chilling. Seeing Mack unconscious on the sofa, he questioned the two German nationals present.

Suddenly, he found himself being strong-armed by Brinkmann, who brandished a firearm and issued a chilling threat. Uddin claimed Brinkmann warned him he would abduct and sell his young sister and wife in Cambodia and would end his parents in Phuket if he proved uncooperative or betrayed the alleged crime group, reports Bangkok Post.