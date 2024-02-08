German airline Condor to operate direct flights to Bangkok and Phuket

Photo courtesy of Flightradar24

German airline carrier Condor unveiled plans to revitalise travel to Asia by introducing non-stop flights from Frankfurt to Bangkok and Phuket starting in September. Condor is gearing up to spread its wings with a thrilling new route expansion.

The airline is set to add seven weekly flights to Thailand. Frankfurt to Bangkok flights will operate four times a week while the Phuket services will run thrice weekly. As the sole provider of non-stop flights to Phuket and the only German airline flying to Bangkok from Frankfurt, Condor is carving its niche in the market.

In a bold statement, the airline declared that Condor will bring holidaymakers back to Asia for the first time since the pandemic with these two destinations.

In a move bound to keep the competition on their toes, Condor also has its sights set on launching services to Dubai from Berlin, utilising the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo.

Condor started focusing on medium-haul flights to popular leisure destinations like the Mediterranean Basin and the Canary Islands. Over time, the airline expanded its reach to include long-haul flights to diverse destinations across Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and the Caribbean. This expansion made Condor a prominent provider of scheduled flights from various German airports, with Frankfurt Airport as its primary hub.

In 2000, a significant change occurred when the ownership of Condor shares shifted from Lufthansa to Thomas Cook AG and Thomas Cook Group. This move paved the way for a new chapter in the company’s history. Subsequently, in 2013, the Thomas Cook Group announced the merger of Thomas Cook Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium, and Condor into a unified operating segment under the Thomas Cook Group Airlines banner.

In related news, Korean Air unveiled plans for two more weekly flights from Incheon to Bangkok, reflecting the resurgent appetite for travel as the world emerges from the grip of the pandemic.

Kim Jongmin, the airline’s country manager, revealed that the added flights on the Incheon-Don Mueang route are in response to surging demand, particularly from South Koreans seeking reprieve from the winter blues in January and February.