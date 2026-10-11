Gas suspected after 3 workers collapse in Samut Prakan kitchen

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 5:34 PM
1 minute read
Gas suspected after 3 workers collapse in Samut Prakan kitchen
Photo via Amarin TV

Three restaurant workers were found unconscious inside the kitchen of a mala restaurant in Samut Prakan today, October 11, after gas was apparently left running in an unventilated room.

The Samut Prakan Hospital emergency centre was alerted at around 10.20am and sent rescue teams and ambulances to the restaurant inside a petrol station in Mueang Samut Prakan district.

Rescuers found two women and one man unconscious inside the kitchen. All three still had a pulse and were given emergency assistance before being taken to nearby hospitals.

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Three workers collapsed in a Samut Prakan restaurant kitchen, where staff found gas left on and the ventilation system switched off.
Photo via Amarin TV

A strong smell of gas was detected inside the kitchen, prompting officials to shut off the gas valve before continuing the rescue.

Restaurant employee Pongphop said he arrived afterwards and found that the gas had been left on while the ventilation system was switched off and all the kitchen windows were closed.

He said the smell of gas was strong enough to cause irritation to his throat and nose when he entered.

Pongphop initially found one worker unconscious before discovering the other two, leading him to suspect there was a problem inside the kitchen.

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He believed gas may have accumulated because there was not enough ventilation.

Another employee, Max, said the three workers had been preparing food before the restaurant opened when they collapsed one after another.

He said the initial suspicion was that the workers may have been affected by leaking gas or poor ventilation inside the kitchen.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the workers collapsed because of a gas leak, poor ventilation or another cause.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 5:34 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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