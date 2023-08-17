Gang violence escalates in Samut Prakan: Three teens stabbed and shot on Canal Road

Picture courtesy of ก๊วก สมุทรปราการ Facebook

Gang violence once again rocked the Bangkok community last night after a large group of teenagers used firearms and knives to launch an attack on rivals causing three individuals injury. The violent confrontation occurred on the Suvarnabhumi Canal Road in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan. It is reported that some of the victims had to run for their lives and jumped into the canal to escape.

The police, along with Bang Phli rescue workers, arrived to find nearly 20 teenagers gathered, with three of them injured. The wounded consisted of two 21 year olds and a 15 year old, each suffering from knife wounds to the back and arm. Additionally, another individual suffered a gunshot wound to the end of his chin. The wounded were quickly provided with first aid before being transported to Bang Phli Hospital.

According to one of the injured’s friends, almost 20 of them were gathered playing by the Suvarnabhumi Canal Road. Suddenly, a group of old rivals, who had prior disagreements, appeared. The enemy group, numbering over 10, arrived on motorcycles and a fight broke out. A gunshot was heard and the group scattered with some of them plunging into the canal, while others scrambled onto the bridge. The attacking group then fled the scene, reported KhaoSod.

The mother of a 14 year old boy expressed her outrage at the incident. Despite her warnings, her son had snuck out of the house with his friends. From her son’s account, she was able to identify some members of the attacking group as they were old-school peers and had caused previous problems. She regretted not taking her son to make merit to improve his luck, especially as she had recently seen an apparition of her son in her bedroom, while he was playing outside, signifying bad luck for him.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Weerapong Aphaiwong, the inquiring officer at Bang Phli Police Station, interviewed the injured parties and their group of friends. After initial questioning and securing them as witnesses, he plans to coordinate with the investigative team to arrest the attackers and proceed with legal action against them.