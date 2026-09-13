Gan Chabad’s 4 billion baht network under scrutiny

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has widened an investigation into a Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao into a broader inquiry covering land ownership, company structures and possible nominee arrangements across dozens of linked businesses.

The probe began with a cemetery in Samet Tai subdistrict, Bang Khla district, that was found to be connected to Gan Chabad Co., Ltd. It has since expanded to examine a wider network of companies said to be linked to the firm’s directors.

The case has drawn attention amid public debate over the activities of some Israeli and Jewish communities in Thailand, including opposition to a planned Jewish New Year event at Chabad Patong in Phuket. Activist Sondhi Limthongkul and the Reclaim Thailand group have also held a demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy calling for closer scrutiny of foreign nationals accused of disregarding Thai laws and customs. Officials have stressed that the investigation concerns individual conduct and legal compliance, not nationality or religion, reported Tha Nation.

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Cemetery licence lapsed before burials continued

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee visited the cemetery site on September 11. Officials confirmed the land was acquired by Gan Chabad, which held a licence for the site when it opened around four to five years ago.

That licence was not renewed, but burials reportedly continued afterwards, a potential legal breach that officials are now examining. Polapee has said three shareholders connected to the cemetery are Israeli-born individuals who later obtained Thai citizenship and were legally entitled to hold land.

Company network said to span 40 firms

Gan Chabad was registered in March 2008 with capital of 30 million baht (US$907,700), with stated objectives including cemetery and crematorium services and property management. Its founders and directors were reportedly Jewish or Israeli-born individuals who later obtained Thai citizenship.

A senior Interior Ministry source said the wider network could extend to as many as 40 companies, with combined turnover reportedly exceeding 4 billion baht (US$121 million). These reportedly include The Kosher Place (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a kosher restaurant business, along with tourism firms serving Jewish and Israeli visitors and some businesses catering to people travelling to Thailand for rehabilitation after illness or conflict-related experiences.

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The Interior Ministry is coordinating with the Commerce Ministry, the Department of Special Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to determine whether the linked firms were lawfully established or whether Thai nominees were used on behalf of foreign investors. Officials noted that Gan Chabad’s three authorised directors hold Thai citizenship, meaning the company itself is registered as a Thai legal entity, while nominee questions are being examined separately in relation to other firms.

Rabbi’s naturalisation under review

One figure drawing attention is Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, a Gan Chabad founder and senior Chabad rabbi who has lived in Thailand since 1993. He and members of his family later obtained Thai citizenship, reportedly on the basis of long residence and contributions to the country rather than marriage to a Thai national. One of his sons is said to serve as a Gan Chabad director.

A Nation TV programme, Khao Khon Khon Khao, examined the naturalisation process, noting that applications are governed by the Nationality Act BE 2508 (1965). Standard requirements reportedly include a minimum monthly income of 80,000 baht (US$2,420), at least three years of tax records, permanent residence status and five consecutive years on a Thai house register, though the report noted exceptions exist for spouses of Thai nationals, individuals deemed to have provided exceptional benefit to Thailand, and some investors.

The programme said the current question is the specific basis on which Kantor and his family’s applications were approved, noting that naturalisation is subject to legal procedure rather than automatic approval.

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No finding of wrongdoing has been made against Kantor or the wider Gan Chabad network. The investigation remains focused on whether the companies and property transactions linked to the network complied with Thai law.

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