Bangkok bids farewell to Police Major Siwakorn Saibua in moving temple service

Funeral for Pol. Maj. Siwakorn Saibua at the Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple where officers, family, and friends pay their respects | Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Nakhon Pathom, a police funeral service took place yesterday at the Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, marking the solemn farewell of Police Major Siwakorn Saibua. The fallen highway police officer was tragically gunned down after declining a corrupt promotion proposal from a local village official. The sorrowful event was attended by immediate family, close relatives, and fellow officers from the Thai police force.

Pol. Maj. Siwakorn was allegedly assassinated by the right-hand man of an influential sub-district headman in Nakhon Pathom Province, Praween Chanklai, also known as Nok. The gruesome act was purportedly carried out as Pol. Maj. Siwakorn refused to bypass the standard promotion procedures to elevate Nok’s relative to a higher rank within his division.

The funeral ceremony commenced at 10am and was presided over by Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, the deputy police chief of the Royal Thai Police. Pol. Maj Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, the acting commander of the Highway Police Division, shared with reporters that the loss of Pol. Maj. Siwakorn was a profound blow to the police force.

He conveyed that every officer is mourning his tragic death and vowed to ensure that justice will be served. Police General Wachira Yaothaisong, the supervisor of Pol. Maj. Siwakorn who made the fateful call inviting him to the party he was murdered at, already committed suicide after the corruption became public.

The acting commander also assured that officers present at the crime scene where Pol. Maj. Siwakorn was fatally wounded and would face appropriate consequences. The investigation into the crime is being led by Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke”Hakparn, the deputy national police chief.

A significant concern that arose amidst the investigation was a Facebook page that made bold declarations of breaking into a prison to free Nok. Addressing this issue, Pol. Maj Gen. Jaroonkiat informed that the relevant officers are investigating the matter. He, however, expressed doubts about the credibility of such claims, suggesting that the page might have been created explicitly for attention-seeking motives.

