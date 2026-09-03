Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 3, 2026, 10:58 AM
2 minutes read
Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September | Thaiger
Vorayuth Yoovidhya pictured leaving a London home on April 5, 2017 | (AP Photo, Matt Dunham, File)

Police confirmed today, September 3, that the Interpol Red Notice for fugitive Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya, known as “Boss,” remains active, with just one year left before the statute of limitations expires on the sole remaining charge against him.

Royal Thai Police Spokesperson Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan said at police headquarters that the Foreign Affairs Division had submitted information to Interpol, which issued the Red Notice for Vorayuth.

He confirmed the notice remains in force, and that police in Interpol member countries can access the information through the organisation’s internal system to assist in tracking him down or coordinating his arrest if located.

Addressing why the Red Notice does not appear on Interpol’s public website, Trairong said Interpol publishes notices in two formats. Some are made accessible to the general public, while others, including Vorayuth’s, are recorded in a closed system available only to police from Interpol member countries, to support coordination and investigative efforts.

Trairong said police remain committed to tracking Vorayuth down, and have continuously coordinated with and passed information to other countries, particularly where there is reason to believe he may be residing. He added that once a suspect flees to any country, it becomes the responsibility of that country’s police, as a member of the Interpol network, to act in line with agreed cooperation protocols.

The police spokesperson said Vorayuth remains wanted on a charge of reckless driving causing death, with the statute of limitations for that charge due to expire on September 3, 2027.

Vorayuth is the defendant in the case over the 2012 death of Police Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert, an officer with Thong Lor Police Station, who was killed when his motorcycle was struck on Sukhumvit Road. Vorayuth dragged the officer roughly 100 meters with his Ferrari before fleeing to his family estate, where staff briefly tried to take the blame.

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Blood tests conducted after the crash revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.063%, exceeding Thailand’s legal limit, as well as traces of cocaine, though Vorayuth’s legal team claimed he only drank alcohol after returning home to cope with the shock.

Over the next five years, Vorayuth skipped eight court summonses and remains an international fugitive.

Money talks

Vorayuth is the defendant in the case over the 2012 death of Police Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert, an officer with Thong Lor Police Station, who was killed when his motorcycle was struck on Sukhumvit Road.

Forensics showed Vorayuth was travelling up to 177 km/h before dragging the officer roughly 100 meters with his Ferrari and fleeing to his family estate, where staff briefly tried to take the blame.

Blood tests revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.063%, exceeding Thailand’s legal limit, as well as traces of cocaine, though his legal team claimed he only drank alcohol after returning home to cope with the shock. Over the next five years, Vorayuth skipped eight court summonses and has remained an international fugitive ever since.

The case came back to light in 2024 and 2025, after high-ranking officials conspired to tamper with forensic documents, fraudulently reducing the calculated crash speed to under 80 km/h to drop all charges, which led to state investigations and the criminal conviction of complicit prosecutors.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 3, 2026, 10:58 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.