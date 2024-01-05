Fuelling the flames: Viral video of Thai driver at Malaysian petrol pump ignites subsidy debate

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:30, 05 January 2024| Updated: 15:30, 05 January 2024
51 1 minute read
Photo via Twitter/ @MALAYSIAVIRALLL
Photo via Twitter/ @MALAYSIAVIRALLL

A video capturing a Thai woman refuelling her sedan at a petrol station in Malaysia went viral, triggering a controversial debate between netizens on the Malay government’s subsidised gasoline 95.

The Twitter account, Malaysia Most Viral, posted a video showcasing a petrol station attendant assisting a Thai woman to fill her sedan at the Petronas petrol station in the Selangor state of Malaysia, a border state linked with southern Thailand.

In the caption, the Twitter user accused the Thai woman of stealing the subsidised gasoline provided by the Malaysian government to support its citizens. The account also criticized the petrol station attendants for allowing the woman to fill up and even helping her in the process.

The vehicle featured in the video is a white Honda Accord sedan with a Thai registration plate from the southern province of Surat Thani. Beneath the Thai plate, there was another registration, presumably a temporary plate issued by Malaysia.

Related news

In response, netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“Is it hard to identify foreign cars? Both car owner and petrol station owner should face charges.”

“I want to hit the petrol station attendant on the head for assisting her.”

“I worked as an attendant 12 years ago, and a car from Singapore came to fill up with gasoline 95. I received tips of 5 ringgit as well. I never knew that foreigners were prohibited from filling up with gasoline 95.”

“Stealing means not paying for it. Foreigners only want to fill up to drive in our country. They do not come to steal your fuel!”

Many Malaysian netizens reported the matter to the official departments by tagging relevant accounts, such as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Economy Ministry, and also the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Kapook reported that vehicles with foreign registration plates are allowed to refuel at Malaysian petrol stations but only gasoline 97 is permitted. Gasoline 95 is prohibited as its price is supported by the government. Compared to Thailand, gasoline 95 is much cheaper in Malaysia at only 15 baht per litre. The price in Thailand is now 42.64 baht.

Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.