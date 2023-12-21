From winter solstice festivals to Thai celebrations: unveiling the history of Christmas

Photo by Guille Álvarez via Unsplash

The month of December in winter has the festivals of Christmas and the New Year which most people around the world look forward to. The atmosphere filled with lively celebrations, happiness, and new beginnings serves as a remedy for the exhaustion accumulated throughout the year.

Get ready for the festive season by going back in time to relive the history of Christmas and discover how Thai people celebrate the festival!

The origin of Christmas

Christmas is held to celebrate the birth of Jesus, and the annual celebration comes every December 25 of the year. Nevertheless, the actual birthdate of Jesus has not been confirmed as it is specifically not mentioned in the Bible. So, how did this date become associated with Jesus’ birthday?

Tracing back to ancient times, several cultures across the world marked the winter solstice with their unique celebrations. People took a chance when the cold and snow forced them to pause agricultural activities to spend time and do activities together.

The roots of Christmas are believed to be involved with the winter solstice celebrations, combining elements of Roman paganism and Christianity. The pre-Christian festival in Rome, known as Saturnalia, is considered the beginning of Christmas.

During Saturnalia, the pagan community played games, feasted, gave gifts, and all of the people were treated as equals. More specifically, slaves would no longer work and they would be equal to other social statuses.

These practices in the Saturnalia were later absorbed by Christianity after Roman Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity in the 4th century. This prompted church officials to initiate the celebration of Jesus’ birth, and Julius later selected December 25 which was the same day as the Saturnalia festival to be Jesus’s birthdate and Christmas Day.

The beginning of the Christmas tree

It is not hard to guess why the pine tree was selected to be the symbol of Christmas. The festival takes place during the winter when all of the plants enter their hibernation, but pine is one of the trees that does not lose its green and freshness.

This evergreen tree then was selected to represent the Paradise Tree in the Eden Garden. Its triangular shape is also said to represent the Trinity, the unity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

There was no record or clear history of who was the first person to decorate a pine tree to make the Christmas tree, but it was believed that Christmas tree decoration started in Germany around the 14th to the 15th century.

At that time, the pine was paraded around the town as an advertisement inviting people to visit the church for plays about stories in the bible. During the time, this was the way to present information and stories on the Bible to people who could not read.

The pine then became a decoration for the play scene in the church. German people later started having pine in their homes and decorated them with religious-related items like Christmas stars or bells. The Christmas tree decoration nowadays does not always have a religious-related meaning but it has turned into something more about creativity.

The decorated pine was brought to the UK in the 18th century by Queen Charlotte, the German wife of King George III, and reportedly became the first Christmas tree.

The tree decoration activity was popular in the royal court and among wealthy people until the mid-18th century when a newspaper published a picture of Queen Victoria, her German Husband Prince Albert, and their young children with a background of Christmas trees.

Residents started having their trees at their homes, and the colonization made the Christmas tree popular across the world.

Evolution of Santa Claus

The exact identity of Santa Claus remains a mystery today, with various beliefs about the origin and evolution of this iconic figure.

The most widely accepted theory regarding Santa Claus’s origin is connected to Saint Nicholas of Myra, who was believed to have lived during the 3rd and 4th centuries. He was renowned for his kindness and love for children and he received a considerable inheritance from his parents’ deaths which he used to assist people.

However, there are multiple representations of Saint Nicholas in Christian history, so no one could definitively point out who was exactly mentioned.

Some theories propose alternative origins for Santa Claus. Some suggest a connection to Saturn or Cronos, the figures celebrated in pagan culture during the Saturnalia festival. There are also other speculations that Santa Claus may be linked to Odin, the god of war and death, due to similarities in character and travelled across the sky with a sleigh-like object.

The modern portrayal of Santa Claus, as we know him today, is attributed to the Coca-Cola Company. The brand used a picture of Santa in its advertisements with the colour red and built up the appearance of Santa we are familiar with today.

Christmas celebration in Thailand

Christmas celebration in Thailand dates back to the Ayuthaya period according to the former President of the Catholic Press of Thailand and former President of St. John’s University Council, Chainarong Montianwichianchai.

Chainarong stated that the Christmas celebration took place in the church in the country, but he did not mention the number of Thai people who participated in those events.

At the present day, aside from the Christian communities who celebrate Christmas Day with a religious-related context at the churches across Thailand, the other Thais also celebrate the festival as they consider it the best time for family and friend gatherings.

Christmas trees can be found almost everywhere in Thailand, especially at shopping malls and some Thais also set up a Christmas tree with decorations at their homes. Several government departments will have lively trees at their offices as well.

For those who do not have a Christmas tree, they would install lights to their houses, trees, and even spirit houses in front of their residences. This makes the spirit house look bright like a Christmas tree with a twist of the Thai style. A Thai photographer, Phonsathorn Boontoe, launched a photo collection last year called Is That Christmas Tree? to share an experience when he once mistook a spirit shrine as a Christmas tree.

Christmas Day is not announced as a national holiday in Thailand, but several companies take this a chance to throw a party that allows their employees to exchange gifts with their colleagues and feast together. Groups of friends will also give gifts to each other and enjoy meals together.

One of the biggest and most popular Christmas events takes place in the Tha Rae district in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon. According to the information shared by The Cloud, 90% of residents in the area are Catholic, so the district throws a big celebration called Star Parade every year.

As one of the important symbols for the nativity of Jesus, Tha Rae district will be decorated with stars from the beginning of December and residents started by crafting portable star lamps to carry and parade on December 23 or 24 of each year.

The festival later grew bigger, and the residents started creating huge stars in various designs, bought them on the cars, and paraded them around. The celebration also includes the nativity play, performance, and street food market.

Christmas is one of the festivals that people all around the globe look forward to and it is no different to Thailand. Regardless of religion, everyone can unanimously agree that this is the perfect time of the year to spend time with friends and family.