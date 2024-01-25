From Thai cave hero to Aussie royalty: Dr Richard Harris set to become next Lieutenant Governor

Photo courtesy of ABC News

The doctor who played a pivotal role in the Thai cave rescue in Chiang Rai is now destined to become South Australia‘s next Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Harris, hailed as the linchpin of the rescue mission in 2018, undertook vital medical assessments and provided crucial advice on the safest extraction methods for 12 trapped children, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25 year old coach. On the day of the rescue, he ensured each boy’s medical clearance and administered anaesthesia.

Revered for his unique blend of medical expertise and cave diving prowess, Dr Harris was the final rescuer to exit the cavern, earning him the prestigious Star of Courage bravery award and a shared title of Australian of the Year in 2019.

Now, Dr Harris assumes the role of deputy to South Australia’s Governor, Frances Adamson, as the Lieutenant Governor, acting as the state’s Vice Regal representative when the Governor is absent, reported ABC News.

Dr Harris expressed his gratitude, extending his thanks to his predecessor Dr Muecke for his dedicated service.

“I am truly honoured to be appointed to this role.”

