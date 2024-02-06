From hardship to billionaire: Rise of martial arts star Chatri Sityodtong

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Chatri Sityodtong, a Thai-Japanese entrepreneur, became a global household name as the founder of ONE Championship, Asia’s largest sports media property in history. His journey to success, however, is filled with trials and triumphs that many are unaware of.

At over 50 years old, Chatri’s past is a testament to his resilience, having overcome the economic crisis in Thailand during the mid-1990s that forced him to relocate to the United States with his Japanese mother and younger brother after being abandoned by his father.

In stark contrast to his comfortable childhood, Chatri faced severe hardships in America. The family struggled to make ends meet, with Chatri working multiple jobs, including as a food delivery cyclist, and surviving on one meal a day.

Despite the struggles, his fighting spirit, nurtured from a young age through training in Muay Thai, proved to be his ally in these tough times. Today, Chatri is the owner of Evolve Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and the founder of ONE Championship, which boasts the most live viewership in Asia and ranks among the top globally in contemporary times.

Chatri’s life story is an inspiring tale of a fighter who ascended from financial instability to a billionaire entrepreneur, turning his early life’s negative balance into a story of immense success.

Broken family, starving, no future

Chatri’s journey began with his family’s real estate business in eastern Thailand, which collapsed during the financial crisis of the early 1990s. The move to America was meant to offer a fresh start, but it came with its own set of challenges.

Despite the difficulties, Chatri’s passion for martial arts, which he honed at the Chatri Camp in Thailand, became both a means of support and a form of solace during these trying times. He taught Muay Thai to Americans who shared his love for the sport, contributing to his family’s income and revealing his innate ability to lead and inspire.

Stubbornness saves a life

His determination led him to academic success, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tufts University, followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School, fuelled by scholarships he sought out in the United States.

Chatri chose entrepreneurship over a traditional career path, despite initial failure and his mother’s concerns, demonstrating an unyielding resolve to create his destiny. His first venture into the Internet software industry resulted in a lucrative sale, and his subsequent ten-year stint on Wall Street established his financial foundation, reported Sanook.

Boxing return

The urge to return to his roots in martial arts was unstoppable. Chatri’s mother’s words of encouragement echoed in his mind, urging him to make a difference in the world. At 19, he had penned his dream of establishing a gym that genuinely cared for fighters, having witnessed the often harsh realities of the fighting world.

This vision gave birth to Evolve MMA in Singapore, an institution that has produced numerous world champions and has become a beacon of excellence in the martial arts community.

The creation of ONE Championship followed, driven by Sityodtong’s ambition to showcase Asia’s rich martial arts heritage on a global stage, akin to the NFL and NBA in America.

Photo courtesy of SanookChatri’s life lessons are grounded in the belief that success requires passion, role models, continuous self-improvement, positive surroundings, and above all, perseverance. He is a living example of how, with determination, the adversities of life can transform into stepping stones towards achieving one’s dreams.

Chatri’s story not only illustrates the power of resilience but also serves as a reminder that behind every achievement lies a journey marked by challenges and the unwavering spirit to overcome them.