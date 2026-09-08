French Samui zoo owner detained after deportation search

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 4:38 PM
1 minute read
French Samui zoo owner detained after deportation search | Thaiger
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Surat Thani immigration officers have detained the French co-owner of a Koh Samui animal park after a search began when officials were unable to locate him to formally proceed with a deportation order from Thailand.

Kevin Dimino, co-owner of Samui Exotic Park in Mae Nam, was located today, September 8, by immigration and investigative officers. He was taken to Koh Samui Police Station for further questioning and processing ahead of his expected removal from the country, according to Amarin TV.

The development came only hours after reports said immigration officers were searching for Dimino following a deportation order signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on September 7.

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Officials had visited his animal park while trying to formally notify him of the order but found the premises closed with no apparent activity.

At about 1pm on September 7, Dimino was reportedly seen driving a BMW at speed into the park before getting out and looking around the front of the property. He was not seen again by officials before the search intensified this morning.

Amarin TV reported at 3.11pm that officers had subsequently located and detained him. The report did not provide details about where he was found.

The Interior Ministry earlier today released a detailed explanation of the conduct it said led to his deportation order, citing six alleged incidents involving harassment, threats, physical confrontations and behaviour it said risked creating divisions involving nationality and religion.

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The deportation order allows Dimino to appeal to the prime minister within seven days of being formally notified.

Dimino and his Thai wife, Jindarat Sattayapun, previously made headlines over a confrontation involving Israeli visitors at Samui Exotic Park.

Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon later became involved in the wider dispute and was convicted of sending threatening messages that caused fear or alarm. He received a 15-day suspended prison sentence and a 5,000 baht fine after pleading guilty.

Anutin signed a separate deportation order against Ohayon on September 5. The two cases are legally separate, although both developed from the wider controversy surrounding the Koh Samui park.

Officials will now proceed with the legal steps required to remove Dimino from Thailand, Amarin TV reported. His actual departure from the country had not been confirmed as of publication.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 4:38 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.