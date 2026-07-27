Thailand News | French Knife Rampage, Italian Student Apology, Thailand’s 9th world heritage site

In the headlines today, a French national was shot and killed by police after a knife rampage in Bangkok, then, Five foreign nationals were detained in a sukhumvit street prostitution operation, in Nonthaburi, police uncovered a secret casino and drug den servicing Chinese nationals, plus, we’ll take a look at the fallout from the infamous Italian student train incident and their subsequent ‘apology.’

French National Shot After Allegedly Charging Bangkok Officers With Knife

A 34-year-old French man was shot and detained after allegedly threatening members of the public and attacking police in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. Officers reportedly fired two Taser shots, but the devices failed to stop him as he continued advancing with a knife, prompting police to shoot him three times. One officer suffered a slash wound to his right calf and was taken to hospital for treatment. Residents said the suspect had caused concern since moving into a local guesthouse about a week earlier, including carrying a knife during a previous confrontation. The Frenchman was treated at Police General Hospital and is expected to face legal proceedings once he is well enough to give a statement.

Five Foreign Nationals Detained During Sukhumvit Street Prostitution Operation

Bangkok police arrested five foreign nationals during an overnight prostitution operation on Sukhumvit Soi 4 following public complaints and videos shared online. The group consisted of three Vietnamese women, a Filipino transgender woman and a Tanzanian woman, all aged between 29 and 45. Officers conducted surveillance before detaining those allegedly seen approaching tourists and soliciting customers on the pavement. The suspects face administrative fines, visa cancellation, deportation and possible blacklisting from returning to Thailand. Lumpini Police, immigration officials and social development authorities said coordinated operations targeting foreigners involved in prostitution will continue.

Investigation Launched After Dugong’s Tusks Removed in Krabi

Marine officials are investigating after a dead male dugong was discovered on a beach in Krabi with both of its tusks missing. The animal, found at Laem Son Na in Nuea Khlong district, measured nearly three metres long and was in the early stages of decomposition. Wounds around its mouth indicated that the tusks had been cut away with a sharp object, possibly after its death, and the carcass was sent for a full necropsy. Dugongs are protected under Thai law and play an important role in preserving the health of seagrass ecosystems. Anyone convicted of illegally interfering with the carcass could face three to 15 years in prison, a fine ranging from 300,000 to 1.5 million baht, or both.

Police Uncover Secret Casino and Drug Rooms Inside Nonthaburi Hotel

More than 100 officers raided a Nonthaburi hotel allegedly operating as a private casino, drug venue and sex-service hub for Chinese customers. Investigators said the upper floors had been converted into gambling and drug-party rooms protected by key cards, locked stairwells and staff communicating through radios. Customers were reportedly collected from the airport and offered packages combining accommodation, baccarat, ketamine, “happy water” and arranged sexual services. Police arrested a Chinese man on drug allegations and three Myanmar nationals over illegal entry, while seizing more than 200 items, including casino equipment, narcotics and 110,000 baht in cash. The same property was raided in 2023, and investigators are now examining possible nominee ownership arrangements and searching for the people controlling the operation.

Italian Students Apologise and Settle Bangkok BTS Confrontation

Five Italian students have apologised to a Thai woman following a widely shared confrontation aboard a Bangkok BTS train. The students attended a meeting with the woman at Samre Police Station alongside two supervisors and an interpreter after she filed a formal complaint. Both sides agreed to resolve the dispute, with the students admitting their behaviour was inappropriate and deleting related photographs and videos from their phones and social media. Four students were fined 1,000 baht each for public insult, while another was fined 2,000 baht for public insult and making an obscene gesture. The woman accepted their apology, and her father asked social media users to stop attacking the group now that they had acknowledged their actions.

Historic Southern Temple Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

UNESCO has unanimously designated Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat as Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site. The decision, announced during the World Heritage Committee’s 48th session in Busan, also makes the temple southern Thailand’s first cultural site to receive the honour. Its nomination recognised the temple’s architectural importance, its role in regional cultural exchange and living traditions such as the Hae Pha Khuen That cloth procession. Thai officials said the recognition followed more than a decade of work and promised a sustainable management plan balancing preservation, tourism and benefits for nearby communities. Commemorations include an ordination ceremony, public screenings of the UNESCO proceedings, merit-making activities and the ringing of victory gongs at temples across the area.