Freedom fighter or foe? Trial of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the fearless founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily, is set to face the music in a high-stakes trial that could see him behind bars for life.

The United States and British governments are sounding the alarm, calling for Lai’s release as he stands accused of collusion with foreign forces under Beijing’s controversial national security law.

Lai, a 76 year old rags to riches millionaire, skyrocketed to fame selling clothes before diving headfirst into media. His tabloid, Apple Daily, wasn’t just any paper – it openly criticised Beijing and rallied behind the monumental 2019 protest movement in Hong Kong. Now, stripped of a jury and denied his preferred lawyer, Lai’s trial is set to unfold over a whopping 80 working days.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron minced no words, slamming the trial as a politically-motivated prosecution. He urged Hong Kong authorities to pull the plug on what he sees as an attempt to muzzle Lai’s freedom of expression and association. The US, EU, and UN have also expressed grave concerns, but Beijing, ever defiant, dismisses them as nothing more than smears and meddling.

This isn’t just about one man – it’s a battle for Hong Kong’s soul. The trial will be a litmus test for the city’s political freedoms and judicial independence, as dozens of activists have already faced charges under the 2020 national security law. Lai, however, is boldly contesting a foreign collusion charge, setting an unprecedented precedent, reported Bangkok Post.

Imprisoned for a staggering 1,100 days, Lai has a laundry list of convictions, including orchestrating and participating in the 2019 democracy protests. The public is on edge as the trial kicks off, with supporters lining up outside the West Kowloon Law Courts Building. Jolly Chung, a part-time caterer, anxiously waits, declaring Lai’s case a litmus test for Hong Kong’s freedoms: Press freedom does not only affect journalists. An ordinary reader could also write and publish.

Support from HK citizens

As the trial unfolds, passionate citizens like Ryan, a postgraduate student, are standing by Lai’s side. He applauds Lai’s unwavering resilience despite three years of imprisonment.

“I want to witness history. I want to let him know that someone cares.”

Lai’s Apple Daily may have succumbed to the government’s heavy-handed tactics in 2021, but the legacy of its outspoken founder lives on. Critics argue that the national security law has cast a dark shadow over civil liberties, stifled dissent, and shaken the very foundations of the judicial independence that once made Hong Kong a beacon for international businesses.