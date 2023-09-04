Free visa for Chinese tourists stirs Thai transnational crime fears

Image by Serhii Yevdokymov

The newly proposed travel policy by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which includes free visa privileges for Chinese tourists, could potentially escalate transnational crime rates, as per the Immigration Bureau (IB) of Thailand. The program, which is set to kick off on October 1, is designed to stimulate the influx of Chinese tourists, who once dominated the tourist arrivals.

However, despite the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, travel from China has not bounced back as expected. Adith Chairattananon, the honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), pointed out that the economic burden and a weakened yuan have discouraged many Chinese from venturing overseas.

Furthermore, Adith mentioned that negative perceptions of Thailand, especially concerning safety, have been circulating on Chinese social media platforms, deterring prospective travellers. The Atta also highlighted the struggles of several Chinese travel agencies to cope with the lack of staff and escalating operational costs.

The planned free-visa program has sparked a divide in opinions, with Srettha in discussions with security and related agencies about potential risks. A particular concern of some tourism-related businesses is the potential influx of Chinese criminals due to relaxed entry regulations.

Yesterday, IB Chief Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjapan voiced his concerns that the free visa offer could inadvertently pave the way for operators of call centre gangs and other illegal businesses to infiltrate the country. This, he warned, would multiply the IB’s workload in tracking down these criminal elements once they have entered the country.

Another issue raised is the potential for airport congestion due to the anticipated surge in Chinese tourists. Despite this, the IB Chief assured that the bureau is prepared to implement the free-visa policy, hinting at several measures to reduce airport crowding. For instance, it has been suggested that all immigration check-in counters remain fully operational during peak arrival hours.

Follow us on :













Additionally, the IB is considering the establishment of dedicated immigration lanes for Chinese passport holders. However, Pakphumpipat reported that their proposal for additional immigration checkpoints at international airports was rejected by the Airports of Thailand, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.