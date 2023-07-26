Free tenant leaves Khon Kaen house in shocking living conditions after two years

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Boat Land, a Facebook user, recently brought attention to the deplorable condition of one of his properties, which was occupied by a relative who lived on the premises rent-free for two years. When the relative suddenly disappeared without any prior notice, it was discovered that she had left behind a room filled with rubbish. This shocking sight became evident only after she had moved out.

Boat Land said…

“My head hurts, how to take responsibility for such damage? She lived here for two years and never paid a single baht. And then she moves out, leaving problems in her wake. She never responded to my messages and simply disappeared without taking any responsibility.

“As soon as we ceased to be useful, she cut us out of her life. It’s not a nice feeling. The worst part is – this is our house. We bought everything in that room. She lived here for free and still treated us like this. She’s gone mad. My little sister (the relative’s girlfriend) left on July 16. The next day, July 17, we found the room key hanging from a hook. We decided to clean the room and what we saw shook us to our core. How could anyone live with trash and the smell of decay?

“There was no inclination to take responsibility for the mess left behind. We had to throw out everything in the room, even the bed. She still hasn’t taken any responsibility. I post this from Khon Kaen, on July 23.”

Subsequently, the individual who made the post disclosed that the house in question is situated in a housing estate near Khon Kaen International Airport. Two years ago, his girlfriend’s female relative, known as Panda, asked to stay in the house while she searched for a job. Since there was an extra room available, they agreed to let her stay.

Throughout the two years, communication between them was minimal. Whenever Panda returned home, she secluded herself in her room and avoided interacting with anyone else, as reported by Sanook.

On July 16, Panda unexpectedly left her bedroom key behind without informing the man or his girlfriend. The following day, they used the key to open her room and were confronted with a shocking and revolting scene. The room was filled with piles of rubbish, consisting of cans, cardboard boxes, paper bags, and plastic bags, stacked up to the level of the bed. Even the makeup table was cluttered with used sanitary pads, indicating extremely unhygienic living conditions.

They decided to hire someone to clear out the garbage from the room, and it turned out to be a significant task. They had to dispose of over 50 large black bags of rubbish, necessitating two trips by the municipal garbage truck to completely remove it all. The bedding in the room was also beyond salvage and had to be discarded.

Since then, they have been unable to get in touch with Panda. Despite living there for two years, she never contributed anything towards the water or electricity bills. Leaving the room in such a deplorable state was an incredibly disrespectful act, and they are eager for Panda to get in touch, discuss the situation, and take responsibility for her actions.