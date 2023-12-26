Frangipani tree blooms after five years sparking luck beliefs in Phimai district

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

In the first blossoming in five years, a Frangipani tree has caused excitement in the community of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Phimai district. The residents fervently believe that a blooming Frangipani brings luck and prosperity, especially around the New Year. This particular tree is planted in front of the house numbered 127/1, owned by Sawang Suwongsombat, 62 years old.

The locals have been visiting the tree to pay respects and make wishes, hoping to be granted good luck. Sawang, the owner, had planted the Frangipani tree outside her home five years ago, and this is the first time it has bloomed. The sight of the blooming tree has been taken as a sign of impending fortune, leading to many locals lighting incense and making prayers for luck.

Sawang explained…

“I lit incense and made wishes last night, and I got the number 27, which coincides with my house number. So, we all came to make another round of wishes according to the belief. Whether it will come true or not, we have to wait and see. But I think the Frangipani tree will continue to bring luck, and I will try to make a wish for another round.”

She further asserted her belief in the lucky charms of the Frangipani tree, saying, “I believe that this round will definitely come, the two numbers, 27, for sure. Because usually, the Frangipani tree doesn’t bloom often, it takes several years for one blooming. So, I and the locals believe that the Frangipani tree I planted will bring luck in this New Year period,” reported Khao Sod.

In related news, residents seek good luck for the national lottery at Wat Salalee in Nonthaburi, Thailand, with prayers, egg cracking, and lottery ticket purchases. A merchant, known as the warrior, dons a unique outfit to attract attention and increase lottery ticket sales, with number 19 being the current favorite.

Follow us on :











