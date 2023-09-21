Shaky start: Chiang Rai rumbles with four earthquakes, but no harm done

Chiang Rai, a northern province in Thailand, experienced four minor earthquakes this morning, the most powerful registering a magnitude of 3.6. According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department, no damage or casualties have been reported.

The initial tremor, with a magnitude of 3.6, was detected at 12.45am under tambon Dong Mada in the Mae Lao district. The quake’s epicentre was determined to be 2 kilometres beneath the surface. The impact was reportedly felt across the Mae Lao and Muang districts of Chiang Rai province, as well as in Phan and Mae Suay districts.

Merely 38 seconds after the first earthquake, a second one with a magnitude of 1.9 was reported in Chiang Rai. This quake occurred 3 kilometres underground in the area of tambon Chom Mok Kaew, also in the Mae Lao district, reported Bangkok Post.

The third earthquake, a tremor of 0.9 magnitude, happened at 3am. The epicentre was located 4 kilometres underground in the same area as the second quake, tambon Chom Mok Kaew in the Mae Lao district.

Chiang Rai’s fourth and final tremor for the day, a 1.8 magnitude quake, was reported at 3.18am in the same location as the first quake, tambon Dong Mada in the Mae Lao district. This quake was 2 kilometres underground.

In all instances, no casualties or structural damages were reported.

In June, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded, originating just 10 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface in the southern coastal region of Myanmar, roughly 289 kilometres southwest of Phop Phra district in Thailand’s Tak province, as reported by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department.

The seismic event was perceptible in both Nonthaburi and Bangkok, with individuals in high-rise buildings being particularly aware of the tremors. Fortunately, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake. To read more about the story click HERE.

