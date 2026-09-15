Four bodies relocated from Jewish cemetery to Chon Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 3:15 PM
1 minute read
Four bodies relocated from Jewish cemetery to Chon Buri | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Chatpra-orn Niyom

Four bodies have been moved from a Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao to Nirvana Memorial Park in Chon Buri after officials found the cemetery’s operating licence had expired.

The transfer took place today, September 15, after Chachoengsao Governor Chatpra-orn Niyom ordered the bodies to be relocated from the cemetery in Bang Khla district.

Officials found that the location of the Jewish Cemetery Thailand site in Samed Tai subdistrict did not meet legal requirements and that its cemetery operating licence had expired in 2023. Permission to renew the licence was not granted.

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Four bodies were found buried at the site.

On September 7, the governor issued a provincial order requiring the structures at the cemetery to be demolished and the four bodies to be moved to a properly licensed private cemetery within seven days.

Four bodies were moved from a Chachoengsao Jewish cemetery to Nirvana Memorial Park in Chon Buri after the site's licence expired.
Photo via Facebook: Chatpra-orn Niyom

The governor also instructed Bang Khla district officials and other relevant agencies to closely monitor compliance with the order.

This morning, district and provincial officials, along with local administrative representatives, went to the cemetery to observe the relocation of all four bodies.

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Gan Chabad Co Ltd coordinated the transfer and arranged for the bodies to be taken to Nirvana Memorial Park in Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri.

The transfer was reportedly carried out with rites in accordance with religious customs and traditions, and with respect for the deceased.

The province said it would continue acting under its authority and in line with Interior Ministry directives.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 15, 2026, 3:15 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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