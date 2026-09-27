Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Flooding in Sa Kaeo province has forced villagers up trees after four crocodiles, each around 2 metres long, escaped from a farm as floodwaters swamped the area, with several highways left impassable.

The crocodiles were spotted in Moo 6, Khao Chakan subdistrict, Khao Chakan district, near Golden Place and Nawa Farm. Residents who encountered the animals scrambled up trees to escape, and rescue officials are now coordinating a search of the area to help stranded villagers and track down the crocodiles.

Officials have urged people nearby not to enter the water, approach the crocodiles or attempt to capture or drive them off without help, and to wait for confirmation from officials that the area is safe.

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Sa Kaeo Highway Department (Watthana Nakhon) has warned drivers to avoid several flooded routes where water remains too high for vehicles to pass safely, including:

Highway 33, Phra Prong to Non Chik section, km 236.500 to km 237.500 (both directions, all vehicles blocked)

Highway 359, Sa Khwan to Khao Maka section, km 11.700 to km 13.000 (both directions, all vehicles blocked)

Highway 3462, Sa Kaeo to Sa E O section, km 28.000 to km 29.600 (both directions, small vehicles blocked)

Highway 33, Non Chik to Aranyaprathet section near the Thailand-Cambodia border, km 277.000 to km 277.600, right side (small vehicles blocked)

Highway 3366, Tha Kham to Non Sao Ae section, km 4.700 to km 5.900 (both directions, all vehicles blocked)

Motorists have been told to avoid flooded routes, not to drive through floodwater and to follow official announcements closely as authorities continue monitoring both the flood situation and the risk of further animals escaping from farms in the area, reported KhaoSod.

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