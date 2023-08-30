Thai fortune teller envisions political and economic upswing in Thailand

Image courtesy of Mor Plai via Facebook.

A shift in Thailand’s political and economic landscape is anticipated, with improvements expected from November to April, according to renowned fortune teller Navaracha Pinitlokakorn, also known as Mor Plai. Despite her failed prediction regarding the identity of Thailand’s new prime minister, she views this as a fortunate turn of events. She advised patience and granting the new PM the opportunity to work, adding that if we navigate through November without major upheavals, the country’s situation should improve until April.

Mor Plai, known for her accurate predictions about the nation’s situation and entertainment industry, recently attended the opening ceremony of the drama Phibob Machuraj at Wat Chulamani, Amphawa, Samut Sakhon Province. She addressed her previous prediction of a new PM, which didn’t come to pass, yet she considered this a positive outcome.

When asked about the new PM’s tenure not lasting four years, she expressed concerns but hoped it would complete the term if there were no major incidents. She advised the public to observe the unfolding events and not hastily judge any side. She suggested focusing on individual actions rather than generalising.

Mor Plai further elaborated on potential disruptions, linking them to ongoing protests and changes yet to conclude. She hinted at large-scale mob movements or severe conflict but noted that current tensions seem less than before the new PM’s appointment. She also expressed hope for foreign investment and smoother operations in the country, reported Khaosod.

The renowned fortune teller underscored the importance of construction and foreign investments in Thailand, offering a more optimistic outlook compared to the previous two months. She advised the new PM to stay strong as many citizens are supporting him and waiting for promised changes and development.

She addressed the criticisms of her incorrect predictions. She stated that she views her role as a fortune teller as providing insights into the future, but the decisions and actions remain in the hands of individuals. She emphasized that life outcomes cannot be determined with 100% accuracy, and people should have the freedom to shape their own destiny. Despite some harsh comments, Mor Plai remains confident in her work and continues to wish for happiness and prosperity for her country.

