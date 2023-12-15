Former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob to be judged by charter court

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

The Constitutional Court will unveil its verdict on January 17 on the contentious share concealment accusations against former Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

Following a marathon six-hour hearing, Saksayam defended himself against all accusations.

“I’ve laid bare the truth about my stake in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership. I’ve fully explained the matter.”

The court spectacle featured an ensemble cast, including Varaporn Thetsen, Supawat Kasemsut, Warangsiri Rakitti, Thitima Klaophimai, and Anchalee Parudram. All players in this high-stakes drama, each testimony contributing to the unfolding narrative.

This theatrical legal showdown traces its roots back to March 3 when the court, responding to a petition from 54 opposition MPs, suspended Saksayam, then transport minister in the Prayut Chan-o-cha-led coalition government. The opposition alleged that Saksayam, a Bhumjaithai Party MP and brother of political heavyweight Newin Chidchob, used a nominee to cloak shares in Burijarearn.

The construction firm, a longstanding business venture for the Chidchob family, secured contracts worth billions from Saksayam’s ministry.

The opposition’s accusations were first hurled during a no-confidence debate in July the previous year. Section 187 of the constitution prohibits ministers from holding shares, claiming that the former transport minister used an employee as a proxy shareholder, reported Bangkok Post.

Saksayam countered, insisting a friend had purchased the shares with documented evidence of the transaction. The plot thickened when, in July this year, the Move Forward Party unearthed new evidence, alleging Saksayam concealed family assets.

Move Forward MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul disclosed an annual financial report from Burijarearn, pointing to outstanding liabilities omitted when Saksayam took office.

Follow us on :













In related news, a 50 year old Thai man aired his grievances about police corruption after being unjustly arrested for illegal possession of a gun that was not his.

The police demanded a 50,000 baht bail fee, which was eventually negotiated to 20,000 baht, in exchange for his release. Read more about this story HERE.