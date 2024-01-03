Former Thammasat University rector Nongyao Chaiseri passes away at 90

Photo courtesy of Nongyao Chaiseri by Charnvit Kasetsiri (Facebook)

The esteemed former rector of Thammasat University, Khunying Nongyao Chaiseri, yesterday passed away. He was 90 years old. Charnvit Kasetsiri, another former rector of the University, confirmed her demise in a personal Facebook post.

Nongyao, born in 1935, had a remarkable career in academia and public service. Her tenure as rector from February 25, 1982, until May 31, 1988, was marked by significant changes and growth for the university.

She spearheaded the establishment of several faculties, including the Faculty of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Dentistry, the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Nursing.

One of her most notable accomplishments was the expansion of the Thammasat University campus from Tha Phra Chan to Rangsit in Pathum Thani.

This initiative fulfilled the vision of Dr Puey Ungpakorn, a prominent Thai economist and former rector of the University. Moreover, under Nongyao’s leadership, the Thammasat University Hospital was established and has since become a leading institution in Pathum Thani.

Charnvit posted on the news on Facebook.

“Rest In Peace Khunying Nongyao Chaiseri (1935-2024) former rector of Thammasat University, who left us today at 8.18pm.”

The remarkable work she did for the University, such as expanding the campus from Tha Phra Chan to Rangsit in line with Dr Puey Ungpakorn’s vision, and establishing the Thammasat University Hospital, which has become a leading hospital in Pathum Thani, will never be forgotten.

May she attain ultimate peace in the afterlife, reported Khaosod.

Nongyao graduated with a bachelor’s degree in commerce with high honours from the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Thammasat University.

She also earned a high diploma in accountancy from the same institution and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois in the United States.

Nongyao began her public service career as an economist in the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board before joining the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy at Thammasat University in 1964.

She served in various administrative positions before being appointed as rector of Thammasat University. Following her university service, she served as a member of the State Audit Commission in 2000.

Nongyao’s contributions to Thammasat University and Thai academia will be remembered. Her dedication to the expansion and development of the University will continue to inspire future generations of academic and public servants.

