Former Thai PM Thaksin’s parole could be as early as February

Photo courtesy of Thaksin Shinawatra (Facebook).

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to be granted parole as early as the latter part of February next year, following a reduction of his original eight-year prison term to a single year. This update was provided by a high-ranking official from the Department of Corrections.

The 74 year old former prime minister made his way back to Thailand last month, marking an end to 15 years of self-imposed exile. This period of exile followed his ousting from power back in 2006. While he was overseas, Thaksin was declared guilty, in his absence, on three counts relating to the abuse of power, conflict of interest, and malfeasance.

Immediately upon his return to Thailand, Thaksin was admitted to a police hospital. He was suffering from high blood pressure and chest pains. He is presently receiving treatment in the same hospital.

In a turn of events, His Majesty the King has seen it fit to reduce Thaksin’s original punishment from eight years to just one year.

Sitthi Sutivong, the Deputy Director General of the Corrections Department, provided some insight into the situation.

“After serving six months of his sentence, Thaksin will be eligible for parole. This is applicable for prisoners older than 70 or those who are ill.”

Sitthi also clarified the process involved in these cases. He stated that each case is assessed individually by the Corrections Department. Furthermore, there is no requirement for a petition to be filed for parole.

Last week, Bangkok Special Prison was set to send an inquiry to the medical team at the Police Hospital about the condition of Thaksin who has been receiving treatment there.

Thaksin has been in the hospital for about a month now, and the prison officials, led by Nasathi Thongplod, insist on following doctors’ orders above all else. Even if treatment extends to a year, Thaksin could remain in the hospital for all of that time. Read more about the story HERE.

