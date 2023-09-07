Former Thai deputy speaker implicated in corruption scandal over educational project

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) declared yesterday that Charoen Jankomol, the previous first deputy House speaker, engaged in corrupt practices related to a parliamentary project’s misappropriation. The former Pheu Thai Party MP served from August 2, 2011, to December 9, 2013.

The NACC’s investigation revealed that Charoen, along with six parliamentary officials, were indicted for corruption in the administration of a parliamentary project to bolster education in national administrative affairs. The information was disclosed by Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the NACC secretary-general.

Charoen is charged with exploiting his MP status to interfere in state officials’ duties for his personal gain or his party’s vested interest. As the deputy House speaker, he ordered the formation of a committee to oversee the project’s financial aspects. The committee had complete authority to define, examine, and vet the financial matters related to the project, a directive from Charoen himself, according to the NACC.

Several working groups associated with the deputy House speaker organised a seminar as part of the project in a region recognised as a political stronghold for both Charoen and the Pheu Thai Party.

Niwatchai revealed that false documents were created to detail non-existent activities to justify payments. The NACC has implicated six former parliamentary officials in the corruption case, including Wijak Nakkawatcharachai, the ex-secretary-general of the House of Representatives. They are accused of facilitating and encouraging corruption, and the NACC has recommended they face severe disciplinary and criminal penalties.

The NACC’s report will be sent to the attorney-general for further action, reports Bangkok Post.

In recent news, Itthiphol Khunplome, a former Pattaya major and culture minister, is another politician facing corruption charges. An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to appear for his arraignment over charges from a decade-old condo development scandal in Pattaya.

Itthiphol is suspected of illegally authorising the construction of a project in Pattaya on September 10, 2008.

