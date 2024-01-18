Former Thai boxer severely beats man trying to rape his daughter

Photo via Facebook/ เถ้าเเก่’ น้อย and Reporternews5.com/

A former Muay Thai boxer severely beat up a man who tried to rape his daughter at a house in the southern province of Songkhla in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, 18 year old Parichart Chimlongdam, told Channel 7 that the incident happened at 2am, today, January 18, an hour after she went to bed and fell asleep. Parichart said she woke up after feeling someone touch her to see a stranger on her bed. The man kept staring at her, causing her to go into shock.

Parichart said she thought she was dreaming but quickly pulled herself together and screamed for help. The man ran out of her bedroom but did not escape from her father, 47 year old Sanoe Chimlongdam, who rushed out of his bedroom and met the would-be rapist on the way.

Sanoe told Channel 7 that he was an ex-boxer and used his skills on the suspect. The suspect was unable to defend himself, so Sanoe tied his arms and legs before calling the police.

Parichat’s older sister, 22 year old Wannisa Chimlongdam, posted a livestream on her Facebook account showing Sanoe dragging the suspect along the road in front of his house and tying him to his motorcycle. Sanoe wanted to drag the suspect along the road but his daughter stopped him.

Punishment

Following the abusive punishment against the suspect shown on social media, Sanoe insisted his behaviour was appropriate. If he was not home that night, the man might have successfully executed his sexual assault plan.

Wannisa, who is nine months pregnant, said she helped her father beat the suspect out of anger. She said she sat on the suspect and allowed her father and her husband to tie him up. She agreed with her father that their action was not excessive and that the suspect deserved it.

Sanoe blamed himself for the incident, saying it was his fault for leaving the back door open. The victim Parichart added that she always left her bedroom door open but would never do so again.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, faces two charges including:

Section 365 of the Criminal Law: committing trespassing at night. The penalty is imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Section 278 of the Criminal Law: committing an indecent act to a person, aged over 15 years old, by threatening, doing any act of violence, or taking advantage of that person who was inability to resist. The penalty is imprisonment for up to ten years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Channel 7 reported that Sanoe started his professional boxing career at the age of nine and took part in more than 100 fights. The media did not mention when Sanoe ended his boxing career.