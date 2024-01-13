Former labour minister seeks legal advice over alleged Thailand-Finland trafficking scandal

Former Labour Minister of Thailand Suchart Chomklin is seeking legal advice following allegations of involvement in a human trafficking and bribery scandal. The case in question pertains to the deployment of Thai workers to Finland for berry picking.

Suchart vehemently denied receiving payments or engaging in any human trafficking activities related to this employment scheme. An ongoing investigation into the case is being conducted by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Earlier this week, the DSI revealed that it is investigating charges of misconduct against two past ministers and two senior Labour Ministry officials. These individuals, who have not been named, are accused of approving the deployment of Thai workers to Finland in exchange for a supposed payment of 36 million baht.

According to the DSI, millions of baht were transferred through the bank accounts of the two former ministers, with these alleged payments taking place between 2020 and 2023.

Suchart, who assumed the position of Labour Minister in August 2020, stated that he has assembled a team of legal professionals to counsel him, and as of now, no charges have been filed against him.

He emphasised his innocence, questioning the DSI’s plan for compensation if the anti-corruption agency fails to find any validity in the allegations against him.

Suchart expressed his belief that he has been treated unfairly based on accusations made by a female broker who, according to him, lacks any supporting evidence. The former minister alleged that this broker, facing legal repercussions in Finland, implicated high-ranking officials to secure her release.

When questioned about the DSI’s statement regarding the money trail, he urged the authorities to press charges rather than merely making accusations.

Follow us on :













Woranan Srilam, the DSI spokesperson, announced yesterday that the case will be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) within the next 30 days in compliance with Section 61 of the charter, as it involves political officeholders and state officials. The four individuals implicated in the report stand accused of violating Section 149 and Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

The investigation was initiated by the DSI after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alerted the agency about Thai workers in Finland, who were reportedly victims of human trafficking while working as fruit pickers, reported Bangkok Post.