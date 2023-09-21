Former FFP MP, Pannika Wanich, banned for life for disrespecting Thai monarchy

Photo via Twitter/ @Pannika_FWP.

The Supreme Court issued an official notice, permanently banning former Future Forward Party (FFP) MP Pannika “Chor” Wanich from participating in elections and holding political positions for life, following her display of disrespect towards the monarchy.

This action stems from a 2019 Facebook post by Chor, which prompted the secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, Srisuwan Janya, to file a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), urging a thorough investigation into Chor’s conduct.

The NACC then investigated and submitted a report to the Supreme Court accusing Chor of disrespecting the monarchy. The NACC found that Chor did not delete her posts even after she was elected to Parliament. This was seen as a threat to the government with the king as head of state and the royal family.

Chor’s defence argued that the controversial images and messages were posted before the existence of specific laws and ethical standards. However, the Supreme Court ruled yesterday that Chor should be banned for life for her actions.

Chor is one of 16 FFP executive committee members who were banned from holding any position in Thai politics for 10 years after the party was dissolved.

However, Chor is still active in Thai politics as a member of the Progressive Movement, working with former FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and former Move Forward Party (MFP) secretary Piyabutr Saengkanokkul. The Progressive Movement remains steadfast in its position on the revision of Section 112, also known as the lese majeste law.

The former Palang Pracharath Party MP for Ratchaburi province, Pareena Kraikupt, spoke out against the court’s decision in a Facebook post yesterday.

“Personally, I am satisfied with Chor’s banishment. However, I disagree with the court’s decision because Thailand’s ethics law is not up to international standards. No one in the world does what Thailand does. If politicians do something wrong, they are imprisoned or fined under civil or criminal law. Ethical law should not deprive anyone of their rights.

Her opinion surprised many Thai netizens, as Chor was previously considered a political rival for Pareena. However, she is free to speak her mind as she is also banned for life for illegally owning land under the supervision of the Department of Land Reform.

