Police arrested a former employee accused of shooting dead a used air conditioner shop owner in Pathum Thani and stealing 600,000 baht in cash and a gold necklace, allegedly in revenge for being fired over copper theft.

The suspect, identified as 24 year old Jakkapong, was arrested today, November 25, at a house in Khlong Chet subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani.

He was wanted under a warrant issued by the Thanyaburi Provincial Court on charges of intentional murder, robbery resulting in death and attempted murder.

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The victim, 42 year old Somsak Jakkaew, owned Somsak Second-Hand Air Conditioner Shop.

Another man, 25 year old Nantapich Wutthirawat, was seriously injured after being shot in the right arm, with the bullet penetrating his lung.

According to police, Jakkapong had worked at Somsak’s shop for approximately five years before being dismissed around two months ago after allegedly stealing copper from the business and selling it.

Investigators believe the dismissal left him angry with his former employer. Knowing that the shop handled large amounts of cash, he allegedly devised a plan to lure Somsak into a business deal.

Jakkapong reportedly contacted his former boss and offered to arrange the purchase of 1.7 tonnes of copper from a Japanese company, insisting that payment be made entirely in cash.

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Police said Somsak brought the money to the agreed meeting, where the suspect allegedly shot him and stole 600,000 baht and a gold necklace weighing five baht-weight, approximately 76 grammes.

After the shooting, Jakkapong allegedly fled to his home, just over four kilometres from the scene, and threw the gun into a pond beside the property.

Investigators said he then hid the stolen cash at his mother-in-law’s house in Bueng Kho Hai subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani.

Police have recovered some of the money, but the gold necklace remains missing.

During questioning, Jakkapong reportedly claimed the necklace had fallen off while he was fleeing through a rice field north of the crime scene and had become buried in muddy ground.

Officers have not accepted his account and are continuing to search for the remaining stolen property and gather evidence.

Senior police officers are expected to hold a press conference later today to provide further details of the case.

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