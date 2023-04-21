Former doctor with mental health issues kills brother in central Thailand

Photo via Facebook | Page 3 News

A former doctor with mental health issues killed his brother, who also had mental health issues, in their family home in the Suphan Buri province in central Thailand this morning. He reportedly became violent due to a lack of medication.

The incident happened at a two-storey house on the Khun Krai Road in the Tha Pee Liang sub-district in Suphan Buri province owned by three siblings: 56 year old Sittichai Takkhapanich (killer), 53 year old Worraporn Takkhapanich, and 51 year old Preecha Takkhapanich (victim).

All three siblings were reported to have mental health issues and received treatment and medicine continuously under the care of 69 year old Thitiporn Pookyong, a Public Health volunteer. Sittichai was believed to have become violent due to a lack of medicine leading to the death of his brother.

Officers from Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station were alerted about the incident by the family’s neighbour at 2.20am. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers immediately took Sittichai to the police station.

Police found the lifeless body of Preecha in his bedroom on the second floor. He had serious wounds on his neck, head, and right ear. A 1.3-metre-long stick used in the murder was later discovered outside the house.

Preecha’s sister, Worraporn, told the police that Sittichai and Preecha had problems with each other several times before the murder because Preecha was frequently paranoid and had hallucinations that someone was hunting for him.

In the middle of the night, Sittichai asked Worraporn to open her bedroom and hit the door with a wooden stick. However, Worraporn was scared and refused to open the door.

Sitthichai then proceeded to Preecha’s bedroom. He asked Preecha to come out and dare Preecha to fight with him, but Preecha ignored him. Sittichai broke into Preecha’s room and beat him to death.

Worraporn stated that she heard Preecha scream for help but did not dare to check on the two brothers. She feared that she would meet the same fate as Preecha if she interfered.

The volunteer from the Public Health Office in the community, Thitiporn, revealed that the whole family has mental health issues. The oldest sister reportedly recovered and left the house to ordain as a maechi at a nearby temple.

Thitiporn said she took care of the three siblings and always took them to the hospital for health checkups. Sitthichai regularly skipped his medication, which made his condition worse, said the volunteer. Thitiporn said the deceased was a very good person. He used to be a doctor but had to quit his profession due to his mental health issues.

Thitiporn said that the mental health illness was hereditary. However, locals believe that the family all had a mental health problems because they disrespected some spirits who live on their plot of land.

The police charged Sittichai with attacking another person leading to death. He faces imprisonment of three to 15 years.