Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 7, 2026, 1:35 PM
2 minutes read
Thai singer disappears after leaving home for cycling trip | Thaiger
Photo via Tae's Facebook account

Police are searching for a former Thai boyband member who disappeared after leaving his home in Nonthaburi on a bicycle in the early morning of yesterday, August 6.

The missing Thai singer, 46 year old Thaman “Tae” Taypun, was reported missing by his girlfriend, 42 year old Walaipan Srinapaphan, at Bang Kruai Police Station on Wednesday. Tae is a former member of the boyband Dragon 5, which released its debut album in 2000.

According to Walaipan, her boyfriend left home at about 4am for his usual cycling trip, heading towards the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) area.

She said Tae was wearing cycling clothing and carrying a black backpack. He was riding a beige bicycle and, unusually, was not wearing a helmet. He also left behind his mobile phone, wallet and GPS-enabled smartwatch.

Thai singer's wife files missing report
Photo via KhaoSod

When Tae failed to return home at his usual time, Walaipan contacted relatives, friends and members of his cycling groups, but no one had seen him. She then filed a missing person report with police.

Speaking to KhaoSod, Walaipan said her boyfriend normally carried his phone whenever he went cycling and always returned home immediately after finishing his ride.

She added that Tae had no known mental health issues or personal stress and said there had been no arguments or family conflicts before his disappearance. Concerned for his safety, Walaipan urged police to locate him as soon as possible.

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Thai boyband singer missing in Nonthaburi
Photo via Tae’s Facebook account

Police told KhaoSod this afternoon, August 7, that officers had checked hospitals in the area but found no record of Tae being admitted.

Investigators have also begun reviewing CCTV footage, which shows Tae cycling alone. Police said they will continue examining additional footage to trace his route and determine where he went after leaving the area.

Another missing person case has been reported in Chiang Mai. In this case, a Turkish-German man lost contact with his family after checking into a hotel in the province. His family asked his Thai ex-girlfriend to help them search for him.

Fortunately, police officers found the missing man walking along a road in Chiang Mai. He later confirmed to his family and friends that he was safe and well, and explained that he had deliberately disconnected from them in order to take a break from social media.

Thai singer missing after cycling trip in Nonthaburi
Photo via Tae’s Facebook account

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 7, 2026, 1:35 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.