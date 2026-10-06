Former boxer charged after punching man to death in Buriram

A former boxer has been charged with assault causing death after punching a 66 year old man during a drunken argument in Buriram, causing him to fall and suffer fatal head injuries.

Police took 40 year old Tawan to Buriram Provincial Court today, October 6, to seek his detention over the death of Khamnueng Nawongram.

The incident happened on the evening of October 4 at a house in Phlapphla Chai district, where Tawan and Khamnueng had been drinking white spirits together since the afternoon.

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Police said the pair began arguing before Tawan punched Khamnueng, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Residents took Khamnueng to Phlapphla Chai Hospital before he was transferred to Buriram Hospital because of the severity of his condition. He later died, with reports stating that he suffered bleeding in the brain after hitting his head on the ground.

Tawan was later brought to Phlapphla Chai Police Station for questioning.

He told police he was a boxer around four years ago under the name “Tawan Banna”. He said he had been drinking heavily on the day of the incident and became angry during an argument with Khamnueng.

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Tawan admitted punching Khamnueng in the face three times. He said he did not expect the attack to result in Khamnueng’s death and apologised to the victim’s family.

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A witness, 40 year old Naree, said the argument began over ownership of the house where they were drinking.

Khamnueng said the property belonged to his son, while Tawan disagreed.

Naree alleged that Tawan became angry during the dispute and attacked Khamnueng using Muay Thai techniques, including kicks and punches.

She said that when she went to Khamnueng, he was having seizures, was unconscious and had urinated on himself. Residents then rushed him to hospital.

Khamnueng’s wife, 66 year old Yuen Nawongram, said she was devastated and angry over her husband’s death.

She said the family knew Tawan well and had treated him like a younger relative. She called for the case to proceed under the law and for appropriate punishment.

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