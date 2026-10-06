Former boxer charged after punching man to death in Buriram

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 6, 2026, 5:29 PM
1 minute read
Former boxer charged after punching man to death in Buriram
Photo via Amarin TV

A former boxer has been charged with assault causing death after punching a 66 year old man during a drunken argument in Buriram, causing him to fall and suffer fatal head injuries.

Police took 40 year old Tawan to Buriram Provincial Court today, October 6, to seek his detention over the death of Khamnueng Nawongram.

The incident happened on the evening of October 4 at a house in Phlapphla Chai district, where Tawan and Khamnueng had been drinking white spirits together since the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the pair began arguing before Tawan punched Khamnueng, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

A former boxer in Buriram was charged after punching a 66 year old man during a drinking argument, causing his death.
Photo via Siamrath

Residents took Khamnueng to Phlapphla Chai Hospital before he was transferred to Buriram Hospital because of the severity of his condition. He later died, with reports stating that he suffered bleeding in the brain after hitting his head on the ground.

Tawan was later brought to Phlapphla Chai Police Station for questioning.

He told police he was a boxer around four years ago under the name “Tawan Banna”. He said he had been drinking heavily on the day of the incident and became angry during an argument with Khamnueng.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Tawan admitted punching Khamnueng in the face three times. He said he did not expect the attack to result in Khamnueng’s death and apologised to the victim’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT
A former boxer in Buriram was charged after punching a 66 year old man during a drinking argument, causing his death.
Photo via Siamrath

A witness, 40 year old Naree, said the argument began over ownership of the house where they were drinking.

Khamnueng said the property belonged to his son, while Tawan disagreed.

Naree alleged that Tawan became angry during the dispute and attacked Khamnueng using Muay Thai techniques, including kicks and punches.

She said that when she went to Khamnueng, he was having seizures, was unconscious and had urinated on himself. Residents then rushed him to hospital.

Khamnueng’s wife, 66 year old Yuen Nawongram, said she was devastated and angry over her husband’s death.

She said the family knew Tawan well and had treated him like a younger relative. She called for the case to proceed under the law and for appropriate punishment.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 6, 2026, 5:29 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Nene Royal takes her first voice acting role as Billie in Disney&#8217;s Hexed Entertainment

Nene Royal takes her first voice acting role as Billie in Disney’s Hexed

1 hour ago
Vietnamese man in 150m baht property scheme arrested in Phuket Phuket News

Vietnamese man in 150m baht property scheme arrested in Phuket

1 hour ago
British man alleges serious assault by 2 Polish men in Phuket Phuket News

British man alleges serious assault by 2 Polish men in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists Thailand News

Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists

3 hours ago
Kanchanaburi care centre inspected after confinement allegations Thailand News

Kanchanaburi care centre inspected after confinement allegations

3 hours ago
Former Dutch embassy land in Bangkok reportedly sold for 20 billion baht Bangkok News

Former Dutch embassy land in Bangkok reportedly sold for 20 billion baht

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal Thailand News

Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal

6 hours ago
Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash

7 hours ago
Mother alleges son locked her away, took over cosmetics business Thailand News

Mother alleges son locked her away, took over cosmetics business

7 hours ago
Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside Northern Thailand News

Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 6 October: heavy rain in 40 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 6 October: heavy rain in 40 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

11 hours ago
University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers Crime News

University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers

24 hours ago
Siam Piwat expands beyond Bangkok with ICONPHUKET Phuket News

Siam Piwat expands beyond Bangkok with ICONPHUKET

1 day ago
Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet Bangkok News

Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet

1 day ago
Nene Royal says Aed Carabao&#8217;s tribute takes her back to childhood Entertainment

Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood

1 day ago
Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables Thailand News

Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables

1 day ago
Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years Thailand News

Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years

1 day ago
Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation Bangkok News

Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation

1 day ago
Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected Pattaya News

Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage

1 day ago
Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030 Business News

Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030

1 day ago
Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods Pattaya News

Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods

1 day ago
Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket Phuket News

Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

1 day ago
Abbot says sex toy found with monks&#8217; robes belonged to temple helper Thailand News

Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleCelebrities clap back at PM Anutin over pet evacuation comments