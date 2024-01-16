Former Thai beauty queen faces fraud charges over bogus property rental

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A beautiful businesswoman and former beauty queen stands accused of fraud and misleading the public after she allegedly rented out a house that she didn’t own. The arrest of Tetshinee (surname withheld) was made today, January 16, following orders from senior police officers.

The 43 year old was charged with deceiving the public and importing false data into a computer system, which could cause damage to others. The charges came after Tetshinee posted pictures of a mansion located in Sukhumvit 6, Klong Toey, Bangkok, on her Facebook page.

The post advertised a house for rent in Huai Khwang at a cheap price in a prime location. The victim, interested in the property, contacted Tetshinee, transferred the rental fee, and then asked for proof of property ownership.

Unable to provide the necessary documents, the victim requested a cancellation and return of the rental fee. However, Tetshinee refused to refund the money and subsequently disappeared, cutting off all contact. The victim reported the incident to Huai Khwang Police Station, resulting in an arrest warrant, reported KhaoSod.

Later, investigators discovered that Tetshinee was hiding in Sukhumvit 6 and managed to arrest her. In her confession, Tetshinee admitted to deceiving the victim because she needed money due to problems with her business.

Further investigations revealed that Tetshinee had three more arrest warrants for similar crimes from police stations in Phuket, Chumphon, and the Criminal Court of Bangkok. Public data also showed previous warnings about fraudulent rental scams related to Tetsinee.

Reports identified Tetshinee as the owner of a famous business and a nightclub in Jangwatana. In 2020, she competed in Mrs Universe Thailand, a competition for married Thai women, and participated in Mrs Universe 2017 held in South Africa.

In related news, a massive real estate scam in Phuket, Thailand, left victims, including a French family, losing over 100 million baht. The alleged scammers, identified on social media, deceived hundreds of investors.