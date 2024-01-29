Former actor turned numerologist reveals lucky numbers for financial success

A shift in life’s fortunes through numbers is the strong belief of Man Karin, a former actor turned numerology expert, who has recently shared auspicious digits that promise to boost financial success for individuals in five specific professions. The inclusion of these numbers, he asserts, can potentially transform one’s business ventures and overall financial flow, whether conducted online or offline.

For offline and online entrepreneurs, this year, which translates to 2024, is marked by the powerful sequence of 456. These numbers, Man explains, align with financial energies, making it easier for money to flow towards the business owner.

He draws a parallel between the number four and the sails of ancient trading ships, suggesting that incorporating this number can facilitate negotiations and seal deals with clients. Sequence 246, on the other hand, is recommended for influencers, YouTubers, and TikTok creators due to its screen appeal and the charm associated with the number two, which is likened to the grace of a swan. The number six is already widely recognized for its connection to wealth.

Regular employees should consider the number sequence 156, which symbolizes good fortune and support from superiors. These numbers could enhance one’s intellect and lead to job performance that stands out from the rest. The man advises setting this sequence as a desktop or mobile screen background for constant presence and influence.

Freelancers are encouraged to use the sequences 456 or 369. The combination of 36 can be seen from two perspectives: it can help expand business opportunities, turning everything one touches into profit, and it can also attract love, which is particularly auspicious for those seeking romance around Valentine’s Day.

Follow us on :













Government officials can also benefit from the sequence 156, while those who try their luck in lotteries or are involved in import-export businesses, real estate, and property rentals should look to the number 789. This sequence, according to Man, relates to large sums of money. For lottery enthusiasts specifically, the presence of 78 in their numbers is essential.

In his appearance on the show Lotto Trend, Man confidently reaffirmed the impact of these numbers on altering the course of one’s life. This advice comes as a glimmer of hope for those in the respective fields, seeking not just wealth but also a positive change in their professional journey, reported KhaoSod.