Foreigner steals from renowned Thai designer’s store, Vatanika seeks online help (video)

Well-known fashion designer, Vatanika Patamasingha Na Ayudhaya, affectionately known as Prae, recently took to her personal Instagram account to seek help identifying a foreign man who allegedly stole glasses from her clothing store VATANIKA in Chidlom. The post, which included CCTV footage from within the store, has sparked a flurry of comments and shares across social media platforms.

The 44-second video clip shows a man, who appears to be of foreign nationality, casually browsing the store before taking a pair of glasses and placing them in his trouser pocket. He then exits the store without paying for the merchandise.

The text accompanying the video clip requests the person, or anyone related to the incident, to contact the VATANIKA Chidlom store as soon as possible to return the merchandise or make payment, reported Sanook.

Since Prae posted the video, there has been a significant number of comments. Many have suggested that the post should be translated into English, as the man appears to be foreign.

Others have commended Prae for her polite approach to the situation, while some have speculated that the act was intentional and others have marvelled at the smoothness of the supposed oversight.

