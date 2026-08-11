Conservation activist Psi Samut calls for foreign workers to learn Thai

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 5:52 PM
2 minutes read
Conservation activist Psi Samut calls for foreign workers to learn Thai | Thaiger
Photo via X/ @psisamutt

Conservation activist Siranudh “Psi” Samutt criticised foreign workers in Thailand, arguing that those working in the country should make an effort to speak Thai, prompting widespread agreement from Thai social media users.

Psi shared his views about foreign employees using English in Thailand on his X account, @Psisamutt, on Saturday, August 8.

In the post, Psi said he usually responds in Thai when foreign employees at restaurants speak English to him. He said that if they cannot take his order in Thai, he asks to speak with a Thai employee instead.

“I’m in Thailand, and I prefer to speak Thai,” Psi wrote, adding that he considered foreign workers who work in Thailand without being able to speak Thai to be taking advantage of the country.

Psi Samutt told foreigner workers in Thailand to speak Thai
Photo via X/ @psisamutt

Psi also argued that Thai people working overseas are expected to develop language skills because countries such as Japan and the US have strong cultures and global influence.

The activist further criticised business operators who he said chose to reduce costs by hiring migrant workers, despite the minimum wage for Thai workers not being high. He called on businesses to employ Thai people and encouraged Thai workers to improve their skills.

Psi’s comments attracted significant attention from Thai netizens, with many expressing agreement with his position on foreign workers in Thailand.

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Some social media users said they had needed to communicate in English throughout trips to Phuket and Koh Tao. Others said they had encountered Indonesian and Filipino employees working at hotels in tourist areas.

Waitress writes down customer order
Photo by JulieK’s Images via Canva

Some Thai users said they felt uncomfortable about having to speak English while travelling or receiving services in their own country. They said they had made an effort to communicate with foreign workers in English, but felt those workers had made less effort to learn Thai.

Several commenters called for the government to introduce a Thai language test for foreigners seeking employment in the country, similar to requirements they said were used in some other countries.

According to a Department of Employment report released in November last year, Thailand had around 3.9 to 4 million foreign employees, including migrant workers who came to work in the country under memorandums of understanding.

The data showed that the number of foreign workers in Thailand increased sharply during 2025, although the total began declining after reaching its peak around the middle of the year.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 11, 2026, 5:52 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.